COVID cases in Richmond County Schools near 150

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools has had more than 150 cases of COVID-19 during the first three weeks of the school year among students and staff, according to the district’s COVID Tracker.

RCS reported eight new student cases on Friday: four at Richmond Senior High; one each at Monroe Avenue and Washington Street Elementary, Hamlet Middle, and the Ninth Grade Academy.

There were also three new cases involving staff members: two at Richmond Senior; one at Washington Street.

According to RCS, 129 students have tested positive, with six of the 15 schools reporting nine or more cases:

Nine each at East Rockingham Elementary, Richmond Early College High School and NGA

10 at Washington Street

23 at Hamlet Middle

25 at Richmond Senior

The district has also had 22 cases among staff members, including four in Central Services.

The Richmond County Board of Education voted Tuesday to extend its mask mandate for another month.

The Richmond County Health Department on Friday reported 63 new cases, bringing the overall total just seven cases shy of 6,400.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,877 cases statewide, however, the agency also announced another glitch:

“On Thursday, Sept. 9, NCDHHS experienced a technical issue which prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system. As a result, cases and test data are lower for Friday, Sept. 10 than they would have been had all data been processed. Data reported on Monday, Sept. 13 will be higher as it will incorporate cases that were intended to be submitted on Friday, Sept. 10. NCDHHS has resolved the technical issue.”

Statewide hospitalizations dropped by nearly 60 on Thursday to 3,756. Those numbers have been relatively stable the past week, but higher than 3,600 since Aug. 26.

FirstHealth reported that 90 of its 422 patients are COVID-positive and come from more than 13 counties in North Carolina and surrounding states. Of those:

15 are vaccinated, 75 are not;

One of the 11 ICU patients is vaccinated; and

One of the six patients on a ventilator is vaccinated.

According to the Health Department, 17,194 Richmond County residents have been fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is being reserved for those under 18 as it is the only one authorized for that age group.

The school system and the Health Department are teaming up for a vaccine clinic from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the high school gym.

Anyone 18 or older should go to the Health Department for the Moderna shot.

Vaccines are available at the Health Department Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge and no appointment necessary.