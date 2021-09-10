CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond County, NC

COVID cases in Richmond County Schools near 150

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3b6P_0bsbS0kY00
RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools has had more than 150 cases of COVID-19 during the first three weeks of the school year among students and staff, according to the district’s COVID Tracker.

RCS reported eight new student cases on Friday: four at Richmond Senior High; one each at Monroe Avenue and Washington Street Elementary, Hamlet Middle, and the Ninth Grade Academy.

There were also three new cases involving staff members: two at Richmond Senior; one at Washington Street.

According to RCS, 129 students have tested positive, with six of the 15 schools reporting nine or more cases:

Nine each at East Rockingham Elementary, Richmond Early College High School and NGA

  • 10 at Washington Street
  • 23 at Hamlet Middle
  • 25 at Richmond Senior

The district has also had 22 cases among staff members, including four in Central Services.

The Richmond County Board of Education voted Tuesday to extend its mask mandate for another month.

The Richmond County Health Department on Friday reported 63 new cases, bringing the overall total just seven cases shy of 6,400.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,877 cases statewide, however, the agency also announced another glitch:

“On Thursday, Sept. 9, NCDHHS experienced a technical issue which prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system. As a result, cases and test data are lower for Friday, Sept. 10 than they would have been had all data been processed. Data reported on Monday, Sept. 13 will be higher as it will incorporate cases that were intended to be submitted on Friday, Sept. 10. NCDHHS has resolved the technical issue.”

Statewide hospitalizations dropped by nearly 60 on Thursday to 3,756. Those numbers have been relatively stable the past week, but higher than 3,600 since Aug. 26.

FirstHealth reported that 90 of its 422 patients are COVID-positive and come from more than 13 counties in North Carolina and surrounding states. Of those:

  • 15 are vaccinated, 75 are not;
  • One of the 11 ICU patients is vaccinated; and
  • One of the six patients on a ventilator is vaccinated.

According to the Health Department, 17,194 Richmond County residents have been fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is being reserved for those under 18 as it is the only one authorized for that age group.

The school system and the Health Department are teaming up for a vaccine clinic from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the high school gym.

Anyone 18 or older should go to the Health Department for the Moderna shot.

Vaccines are available at the Health Department Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge and no appointment necessary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: corrections officers

RALEIGH — The N.C. prison system, comprising 55 facilities and employing roughly 16,000 staff, is one of the largest agencies in the state. That might surprise some, as prisons, from the real estate they occupy, to the critical role they play in governance, are not foremost in our minds when it comes to policy.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Health
Richmond County, NC
Coronavirus
Richmond County, NC
Education
Rockingham, NC
Education
State
Washington State
Rockingham, NC
Coronavirus
Rockingham, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Washington, NC
Richmond County, NC
Health
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Healthier Together

RALEIGH — Healthier Together, a public-private partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition, released the second round of funding of up to $500,000 for community-based organizations to apply for grants to help North Carolina achieve its goal of delivering equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Grants will range from $10,000–$25,000 each (or up to $60,000 for collaborative proposals).
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: NC Department of Transporation

ROCKINGHAM — More than four tons of trash were picked up from Richmond County roadsides in August, according to the monthly solid waste report. RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s innovative drone program has earned another award, this time for the use of drones to deliver medical supplies and the positive environmental impact the initiative will have in the future.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Healthier Together announces additional $500K in grants to support equitable COVID-19 response in North Carolina

RALEIGH — Healthier Together, a public-private partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition, released the second round of funding of up to $500,000 for community-based organizations to apply for grants to help North Carolina achieve its goal of delivering equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Grants will range from $10,000–$25,000 each (or up to $60,000 for collaborative proposals).
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Covid#Washington Street#Covid Tracker#Rcs#The Ninth Grade Academy#Hamlet Middle 25#Central Services#Ncdhhs#Nc Covid#Firsthealth#Icu#The Health Department#Pfizer
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: volunteer

More than 100 to volunteer for United Way of Richmond County's annual Day of Caring. ROCKINGHAM ― The United Way of Richmond County is gearing up for its 12th annual Day of Caring later this week. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Tuesday, 10 September 2019 12:42. Richmond teens volunteer...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

McInnis updates commissioners on changes at Richmond Community College

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College is fast-tracking several programs to help students enter the workforce faster. College President Dr. Dale McInnis told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that classes will soon start for the Pharmacy Technician program, which has been in the works for several years in cooperation with local and chain pharmacies.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: projects

CARTHAGE — Local residents can soon weigh in on what transportation projects they want to see included in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s 10-Year transportation plan for 2023-2032. Published in Local News. Thursday, 09 January 2020 16:17. Grants available for agricultural projects. RALEIGH — Supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Redistricting public hearings held across the state

RALEIGH — The N.C. General Assembly kicked off a month-long series of 13 public redistricting hearings held across the state. State legislative and congressional districts are redrawn every ten years using new data from the U.S. Census report. This year, the data was delayed due to difficulties collecting it during the COVID pandemic. Still, results showed that N.C. has growing by 9.5 percent in the past decade, faster than the national average of 7.4 percent. The results give N.C. a 14th congressional seat.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Richmond Observer

All-way stop coming to Richmond County intersection

ELLERBE — A new traffic design will be installed at a Richmond County interchange this week as the result of a recent safety study. Currently, only drivers on N.C. 73 and Pressley Rankin Highway are required to stop at their junction with U.S. 220 just north of Ellerbe. On Wednesday, crews plan to install signs and markings on U.S. 220 to complete an all-way stop at this junction. The work is set to begin at 8 a.m. and should be complete by early afternoon, weather permitting.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: staff

ROCKINGHAM — Two more Richmond County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Health Department. Health care workers being matched to facilities seeking staff. RALEIGH — Due to COVID-19, many health care facilities in North Carolina, particularly long-term care facilities, are seeking to urgently hire staff...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

1 killed, 2 injured in fatal wreck south of Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — One person was killed and two were injured Thursday afternoon in a wreck on U.S. 1 South. According to Jeremy Chance, chief of Cordova Fire & Rescue, first responders were dispatched to the crash at 4:01 p.m. and crews arrived five minutes later. Chance said a SUV and...
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: day of caring

HAMLET — Several local companies and organizations were honored Thursday morning for their contributions to the United Way of Richmond County. United Way of Richmond County adjusts for Days of Caring. ROCKINGHAM — The United Way of Richmond County is scaling down for this year’s annual Day of Caring. Published...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Tamiflu

RALEIGH — Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are urging North Carolinians to protect themselves, their families and those around them by getting vaccinated against Influenza as the state enters flu season while experiencing a surge of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy