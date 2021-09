The Florida police investigating the disappearance of Gabby Petito know more than they are saying at this point, according to former detective Ted Williams. Petito has been missing for almost a month: Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, last reported speaking with her daughter on Aug. 25, and the family filed a missing person’s report on Sept. 11. Police named Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, a person of interest this week as the search for Petito intensified.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO