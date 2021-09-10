City of Laredo Mayor & Council Commend Distinguished Laredoans
Laredo, Texas – City of Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and members of the Council presented special awards and recognitions to local citizens and groups on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, for their distinguished achievements. Likewise, Mayor Saenz, members of the Council, and City Management addressed the family and friends of the recognized citizens, acknowledging their efforts to support the young athletes and first responders.texasborderbusiness.com
