Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Redistricting Commission To Hold Citywide Public Hearing

By Contributing Editor
 8 days ago

Los Angeles residents citywide can give input Saturday on the redistricting process for the city’s 15 City Council districts. The last of 17 public hearings will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, after which the 21-member Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission will begin drawing the new council district maps. People can join Saturday’s meeting on Zoom: bit.ly/LACCRCZoom or watch on LA CityView Channel 35.

