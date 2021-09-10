DEO – Choking Up for Upland Game

When I began hunting, I was gifted an old Remington 870 Wingmaster by my father, who had used it extensively in his younger days for pheasants and grouse, and the occasional waterfowling trip for ducks and geese. The gun was well worn, with the scratches in the stock and slight mottling of the barrel’s blue sheen that come with seasons of use and memorable adventures. The barrel was 30 inches long with a fixed full choke. For my first five hunting seasons, it was the only scattergun I owned, and I employed it for everything in the uplands, from partridge and sharpies in September, to pheasants and ruffies in October. With that tight barrel it shined in the late season, when birds would get up far away, though it may have been the cause of a few hamburger moments, when a closer-flushing bird took the brunt of its payload.