Record hot and dry this weekend

By Grant Tosterud
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord high temperatures will continue through the weekend as high pressure keeps the state dry. The heat will not be going anywhere anytime soon as high pressure dominates our weather this weekend. More record high temperatures will continue across New Mexico at least through Saturday, with a few more records falling Sunday and Monday. With high pressure overhead, this will continue to keep away any potential rain chances, with the exception of some very isolated locations across the peaks of the northern mountains.

www.krqe.com

