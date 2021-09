Despite everything going on across our country and around the globe, the Olympic Games offered a brief and much-needed distraction, captivating the world’s attention last month. With this captured audience came the opportunity for companies to showcase their products on the world stage through sponsorships and commercials. Visa, a major sponsor of the Games, took this opportunity to showcase itself as a network that connects people and businesses worldwide. However, Visa’s branding failed to mention how the company leverages its widespread network and monopolistic market share to charge merchants egregious swipe fees at the expense of American businesses and everyday consumers.

