Facebook’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Don’t Support AR, And That’s Okay

By Kyle Melnick
vrscout.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapture photos and videos, listen to music, and take calls with the new Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Yesterday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg andLuxottica Chief Wearables Officer Rocco Basilico unveiled Ray-Ban Stories, a new line of stylish smart glasses that allow you to capture and share photos and videos on nearly every major social media platform, including Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, and—of course—Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

