Marin County, CA

How much water are Marin golf courses using?

By Will Houston
Marin Independent Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Marin residents are asked to watch their lawns dry out amid a historic drought, attention can naturally turn to the acres of turf at local golf courses. Four of the seven golf courses in Marin rely on local reservoir supplies for irrigation and are required to cut their water use by as much as 40% compared to 2020 as the county faces what may become its worst drought on record. The courses have so far complied with or exceeded mandated conservation levels, according to local water districts.

