WGAL 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 special - 9/11: Always Remember

WGAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, WGAL aired an hour-long special looking back at the day that changed lives across the world. An on-demand version of "9/11: Always Remember" is posted below. It is divided into seven parts.

www.wgal.com

WAPT

Jackson's 16 WAPT commemorates anniversary of 9/11 with "Always Remember" special programming

JACKSON, Miss. — “9/11 – Always Remember,” airing Friday, September 10 at 7 p.m. on 16 WAPT, a project of 16 WAPT parent Hearst Television, features Hearst Television reporters from around the country, and here in Jackson, recounting riveting stories of the history-altering day and its impact spanning the two decades since. Included are interviews with survivors at Ground Zero in New York and the Pentagon, and the compelling stories of families and friends who lost loved ones and colleagues. The program also celebrates the heroes of 9/11 – including first responders as well as veterans who courageously fought against terrorism.
JACKSON, MS
WAVY News 10

Remembering 9/11: Community gathers to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach Saturday night to honor the lives lost on 9/11. Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation hosted “Remember, Reflect and Renew” to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Dozens of other first-responders stood by as...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Valley Breeze

MY LIFE – Remembering 9/11 on the 20th anniversary

As it does every year, the advent of Sept. 11 casts a pall on my soul and this year, the 20th anniversary of that dark day in history, is no exception. If anything, it brings it into even sharper relief with more media coverage surrounding it than had been generated in recent years.
FESTIVAL
CBS Minnesota

Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friends and family gathered today to celebrate the life of Denise Rosen. “Niecy,” as her friends called her, was a designer at WCCO-TV when she met sports reporter Mark Rosen. The two would eventually marry and raise two children, Nick and Chloe. Friday was a celebration of the woman who was a giver and a fighter to the very end. Surrounded by her favorite music — Motown hits — her favorite colors worn by some of her favorite people, her life was celebrated just how she wanted it to be. “She said she wanted to celebrate her life. She wanted a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
texomashomepage.com

9/11 20th Anniversary Special airing on KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We also want to remind you that Saturday evening September 11, 2021, KFDX will be airing a 30 minutes Remembrance special to remember those whose lives were lost and families who were changed forever on September 11, 2001. The special will be at 6:30 p.m. on...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
hesperianbeacononline.com

Tribute ceremony commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11 scheduled for Sept. 11

PLAINVIEW—A tribute ceremony commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks will be held on Saturday, Sept.11 at 8:45 a.m. at the flagpole at Kidsville Park (3400 4th Street, Plainview). The public is encouraged to attend. The City of Plainview Police and Fire Departments, along with Mayor Charles Starnes and others will be on hand for the tribute. Scheduled events…
PLAINVIEW, TX
NEWS10 ABC

6 moments of silence to remember 9/11 on 20th anniversary

8:46 a.m. ET: Hijackers crash Flight 11 into the north tower. 9:03 a.m.: Hijackers crash United Airlines Flight 175 into the south tower. 9:37 a.m.: Hijackers crash American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon. 9:59 a.m.: The south tower collapses. 10:03 a.m.: Passengers launch a counterattack on hijackers aboard United...
UNITED AIRLINES

