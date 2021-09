There is plenty of positive pre-release talk about the Exynos 2200, especially its performance, but that might all be for naught when launch day arrives. That’s because the availability of devices using this much-awaited AMD-powered mobile chipset could be severely limited to the point of being absent even in Samsung’s hometown. That said, there are some markets and key players that seem to be negotiating with Samsung on the matter, and the US might eventually see an Exynos variant of the Galaxy S22, at least from a single network operator.

