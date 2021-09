God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated titles among those that will arrive at some point in PS5 and PS4. Although it does not have a confirmed launch window yet, last night we could see it in motion thanks to the spectacular trailer aired during the PlayStation Showcase. We had hardly seen details about the game, but now we know a fundamental element of its development: Cory Barlog is not the project manager. Instead he has taken the shops Eric Williams, who has participated in several chapters of the saga as a designer since his arrival at Santa Monica Studio more than 15 years ago.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO