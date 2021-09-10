CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising Dion: Netflix Releases The Premiere Date

By Edie Perez
asapland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix Releases The Premiere Date Of ‘Raising Dion’. Netflix Unveils the premiere date and first image look of Upcoming Sci-Fi Drama ‘Raising Dion’ Series. Another Superhero series are joining the Netflix to release its First Season. Netflix has decided the premiere Date of ‘Raising Dion,’ and it will be 4th October 2019. The show is based on the Lui’s Science Comic Book, and he is Executive Producer of the show as well.

Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
Manifest Season 4 Release Date On Netflix How long will it take to stream?

Manifest Since Netflix acquired the show for its final Season 4, fans have had an amazing time. First, there were the shock cancellations by NBC after the cliffhanger Season 3 finale. Next, Netflix picked it up after fans voiced their opinion. manifest for its fourth and final season, there is potentially terrible news. The show will not air on Hulu and Peacock, so Manifesters who have been following it will be out of luck.
TVShowsAce

Netflix Anime ‘Scissor Seven’ Season 3: Release Date, What We Know So Far

Scissor Seven was first released on Netflix Anime in January 2020 and originally, only came in its original Mandarin. However, the Chinese anime series has turned out to be a great addition to Netflix’s library of the genre. You may have missed it the first time around, but it is definitely worth catching up on if you like the genre. Start streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix, ready for Season 3.
TVShowsAce

WWE Interactive Special ‘Escape The Undertaker’: Netflix Release Date

The Undertaker is finally getting his very own movie. Netflix revealed that Escape the Undertaker, a WWE interactive special will soon be available to stream. The new title is a Netflix Original. The special has a horror theme, and it’s heading to Netflix shortly before Halloween. The Undertaker (Mark Calaway)...
leedaily.com

Intrusion: Netflix’s new original- Release Date, Cast, and Plot

Don’t ask questions you don’t want to be answered- That’s what intrusion is all about. Intrusion is Netflix’s next big-budget suspense thriller action movie, ready to sprinkle spice for all you thrill-seekers. Netflix has never failed to grab audience’s hearts and never lets them move to other platforms to seek Entertainment. As it brings shows and movies which grips the soul and dries the blood for good, the next in the store is an Intrusion- a story of a young couple that goes from a happy married life to a completely different turn which is suspenseful enough to make you swallow phlegm on and off. ‘Intrusion,’ a new Netflix film, will make you double-check whether or not you bolted your windows and doors. Sparling collaborated with Kyle Benn of Creator Media Entertainment, Josh Weinstock of Sea Smoke Entertainment, Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions, and Matthew Myers and Russell Hollander as producers. The film is directed by Adam Salky and is based on a scenario by Christopher Sparling.
When Heartland Season 12 & Season 13 on Netflix?

Waiting for your favorite series takes patience. But hello, fellas! Now your favorite heartland season 12 and 13 is streaming on Netflix. The story of the heartland based on the book series of Lauren Brooke. The story of the heartland is indeed so beautiful the way it has described the parts of the job and the ever-changing landscape of running a ranch.
Big Mouth Season 3 on Netflix: What we know so far

Big Mouth Season 3 on Netflix: What we know so far. Big Mouth created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett is arguably Netflix’s most celebrated animated sitcom just after the critically acclaimed Bojack Horseman. And it doesn’t look like there’s any stopping this fan-favorite adult laugh...
The Sinner Season 3 on Netflix – Trailer, Release date, Watch

The Sinner Season 3 on Netflix – Trailer, Release date, Watch. The Sinner, Both of the previous season has made a great impact on Audience Mind. Both of these The Sinner seasons are beginning with the USA Networks and Now The Sinner Season 3 will be going on The Netflix.
The Rock announces good news: Red Notice: Most expensive Netflix movie of all time has a release date – Panorama

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave it away: The start date for “Red Notice” has finally been announced. The most expensive Netflix film ever has a star studded cast. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) has revealed the secret: The main actor revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday (July 8th) when the Netflix film “Red Notice” will be available Look forward to the action comedy November 12, 2021.
Unbelievable Season 1: Trailer, Cast, Release Date

Unbelievable Season 1: Trailer, Cast, Release Date. Netflix has released its upcoming Original Season Unbelievable trailer. Once again, they are coming up with the crime drama series. Previously Netflix has released the blockbuster in the Same Genre. Shows such as Narcos and Mindhunter are under the banner of Netflix. Here,...
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle trailer & Netflix release date revealed

The Pokémon Company has released the first official trailer for Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, the 23rd animated film in the franchise, and revealed an October 8, 2021 release date for the film on Netflix. This release is worldwide except for in Japan, China, and Korea. Musical artist Cyn, who contributed “Wonderful” to the “Pokémon 25” anniversary festivities, has also contributed two original songs to this movie, “Always Safe” and “No Matter What.”
When will ‘ Jane the Virgin’ leave Netflix?

The entire collection of Jane the Virgin is now streaming on Netflix, but eventually, it’ll leave the streaming service. Here’s what we know about Jane the Virgin’s future on Netflix in the United States and around the world, and when we could see it eventually leaving Netflix. To recap, Jane...
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance release on Netflix

For all those who remember Jim Henson’s iconic film, “The Dark Crystal”, there is a new reason to get excited. The prequel to The Dark Crystal is all set for release on Netflix. The first season of “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” premieres on the 30th of August 2019. It will contain a total of 10 episodes.
Workin Moms Season 3 Premiere – What to expect

The good news is that you can expect Workin Moms to be back sooner than expected. Therefore, if you have never watched the show, it may be time to start looking as these moms provide on-the-nose realities of motherhood. Furthermore, the moms also share the not-so-joyful parts as well. The...
