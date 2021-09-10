Raising Dion: Netflix Releases The Premiere Date

Don’t ask questions you don’t want to be answered- That’s what intrusion is all about. Intrusion is Netflix’s next big-budget suspense thriller action movie, ready to sprinkle spice for all you thrill-seekers. Netflix has never failed to grab audience’s hearts and never lets them move to other platforms to seek Entertainment. As it brings shows and movies which grips the soul and dries the blood for good, the next in the store is an Intrusion- a story of a young couple that goes from a happy married life to a completely different turn which is suspenseful enough to make you swallow phlegm on and off. ‘Intrusion,’ a new Netflix film, will make you double-check whether or not you bolted your windows and doors. Sparling collaborated with Kyle Benn of Creator Media Entertainment, Josh Weinstock of Sea Smoke Entertainment, Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions, and Matthew Myers and Russell Hollander as producers. The film is directed by Adam Salky and is based on a scenario by Christopher Sparling.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO