MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new effort to offer a legal pathway towards refusing the COVID vaccine while enjoying the benefits of getting the shot. It’s become increasingly harder to go to entertainment venues, bars, restaurants, even work, without the COVID vaccine. With that in mind, New Jersey State Sen. Joe Pennacchio says he’s working on legislation to provide another option. “We want to make sure that there are legal grounds for people to refuse the vaccine if they’ve already been infected and have symptoms with COVID,” he told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon. He says people who have recovered should be treated the same...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO