CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

bc-ebert adv-2 09-10

By Universal Uclick
Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

A nine-episode series airing at 9 p.m. Sundays on Showtime. Detective Sgt. Mare Sheehan from "Mare of Easttown" and Chief of Police Del Harris from "American Rust" mine different turf in Pennsylvania about five hours' drive from one another, what with Sheehan working a small town near Philadelphia while Harris patrols an area in the southwestern part of the state -- but if they ever happened to run into each in a bar and exchanged pleasantries, they'd find out they had a lot in common. They're both middle-aged, world-weary, emotionally damaged souls whose respective territories are rife with murder cases involving young people, complicated family relationships and combustible romances.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
CELEBRITIES
Janesville Gazette

BC-hirsch 09/04/21

LYNDA HIRSCH ON TELEVISION -- SUMMARIES. "THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL": Horrified by Finn allowing Sheila to hold baby Hayes, Steffy does not file the marriage certificate at the courthouse. Banished to the guesthouse that has no air conditioning, Finn encounters Paris. Paris goes on and on about Finn's amazing attributes. When Zende asks her to move in with him, all she does is gush about Finn. Ridge is crazed when he learns about Sheila and the baby. Just after he and Steffy realize their love is stronger than any problems, Finn runs into Sheila. Finn tells Sheila she cannot be part of his life. Panicking when Sheila collapses, Finn calls 911. He does not see she has a smile on her face. When Brooke and Ridge hector Eric about him being out of his mind for letting Quinn back into his life, he tells them to back off. Unaware that Eric can hear them, Quinn tells Shauna she misses Carter, and she plans to honor her marriage to Eric despite his erectile dysfunction. Quinn tells Wyatt to hurry up and marry Flo.
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Pellegrino
Person
Maura Tierney
Person
Jeff Daniels
Wrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair ‘Confronted’ Homosexual WWE Star

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been heavily criticized after Dark Side of the Ring aired this week. He remained silent on Twitter about it, but enough happened that he knows something bad was said on that episode about the infamous chapter in WWE which was ‘Plane Ride From Hell’.
WWE
Deadline

Michael Constantine Dies: Emmy Winner And ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Patriarch Was 94

Michael Constantine, whose long career produced an Emmy award and many memorable turns as a character actor, died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, PA. He was 94 and died from natural causes, his agent, Julia Buchwald, confirmed. Constantine was best known as the fruit and Windex-obsessed father Gus Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, an indie film that rose out of nowhere to become a smash hit. It spawned a sequel and a third version was in the planning stages, this time set in Greece., The original film from 2002 scored more than $360 million worldwide, becoming one of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime#Police Del Harris#Daniels Harris#Buell#Del#Ptsd#Canadian
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
Best Life

91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Says This 1 Thing Could Make Him Quit Acting

On Sept. 17, Clint Eastwood's latest movie as director and star, Cry Macho, will be released in theaters and on HBO Max. With the legendary actor/filmmaker being 91 years old, some may assume that this might be his last film, but he's made no such decision. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the star revealed he has no plans to retire—especially from directing, but he's not throwing in the towel on acting yet, either. Clint Eastwood also shared the one thing that could make him quit acting, or even consider it.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fran Bennett, Actress and Longtime CalArts Voice and Acting Teacher, Dies at 84

Fran Bennett, a veteran actress who taught voice and acting at CalArts for 36 years, died over the weekend, the school announced. She was 84. Known for her booming voice, Bennett was a member of the Linklater Voice faculty at CalArts from 1978 until her retirement in 2014. She also served as head of acting and director of performance from 1996 to 2003. “Fran’s voice was unmistakable. She never shied away from using it. And she taught so many throughout the years to find and free their own,” Dean Travis Preston of the CalArts School of Theater said in a statement. “Before there...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Iraq
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy