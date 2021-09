Real Madrid has had a very turbulent summer. The Spanish club led by Florentino Perez, a controversial figure in the footballing world, firstly lost their coach, after Zinedine Zidane decided that it is time for a break. Afterwards, Perez led the effort to start an alternative to the Champions League, the European Super League, and failed, regardless of statements coming from him, Juventus, and Barcelona. Lastly, transfers have been largely departures (most notably, of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane), and to top it all off, the pursuit of Kylian Mbappe has been unsuccessful, as PSG decided against moving one of their best players.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO