WATCH: Metallica Joined By Miley Cyrus for Lung-Popping ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Cover on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
30 years since the Black Album came out. Now, Metallica is joining up with Miley Cyrus performing Nothing Else Matters. For those that have not been keeping up, tons of artists have performed covers of the amazing songs from the legendary album. The results have been a ton of unique and awesome takes on absolute classic songs.

antiMUSIC

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Metallica launched a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled fifth album with an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, and the SiriusXM program is sharing video of the September 9 event, which took place the day before the project hit stores. The band joined Stern's New York-based...
MUSIC
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Metallica Teams Up With Miley Cyrus, Saluted By Elton John

On Thursday, Metallica and Miley Cyrus appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show — with Elton John on Zoom to offer his personal tribute to the band. Metallica was promoting both the new multi-media box set edition of their self-titled 1991 set, better known to fans as the “Black Album,” as well as companion covers collection, titled, The Metallica Blacklist, which features Elton and Cyrus' cover of “Nothing Else Matters.”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Metallica play a surprise club show in San Francisco

Metallica surprised fans with a last-minute hometown show at The Independent in San Francisco last night (September 16). The metal legends announced via social media that a limited amount of $20 tickets would be available for the 400-capacity show on a first-come, first-serve basis, stating:. “Hey! Gonna let you in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED: 'Nothing Else Matters' Broke Down 'The Most Serious Walls' For METALLICA

While promoting the the 30th-anniversary reissue of METALLICA's self-titled fifth LP, better known as The Black Album, the band's former bassist Jason Newsted spoke to Germany's Rock Antenne about the record's more streamlined direction compared to the thrash metal overtones of METALLICA's first four albums. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had no problem with coming back to the midtempo crushing as opposed to the fast stuff, 'cause we've still got plenty of stuff fast to play live. And live was all that mattered to me anyway. So we still had the repertoire to be able to do all that all the time — with 'Battery' and 'Fight Fire [With Fire]' and anything you wanted — along with the softer songs. The one catch, I think, that I would say here is that 'Nothing Else Matters' was such a personal song for James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman]. Some of them are quite personal — 'The God That Failed' [and] 'Fade To Black' [were] very personal, [and he's] one of the best lyricists there's ever been in any style of music ever, this guy. He's amazing. And that song was so personal about him and his special person. So when I first heard it, I was, like, 'Are we sure that we wanna share that with the world? Isn't that your song for your girl?' And everybody was going, 'That's a pretty fucking good song.' Usually if we like it that much, a lot of other people are gonna like it. That's what we found out. If we keep our standard up here and we play to that standard, mostly everybody's gonna like it.
ROCK MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Watch Metallica perform for 400 fans at surprise hometown show

Metallica performed a surprise hometown concert at the Independent in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 16, with tickets for the show at the 400-capacity club selling out about 40 minutes after the box office opened. With tickets priced at $19.81 to commemorate the year the band formed (with a surcharge...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

