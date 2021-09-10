Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Fruity and creamy, with cozy cinnamon—this baby food relies on evergreen cauliflower and pears, plus frozen cherries, so you can make it any time of the year. The idea of following a DIY baby food recipe might sound like a mission that no sleep-deprived, overextended parent should ever embark upon—but the truth is, it’s the easiest cooking you’ll ever do. Ready to get started? First, make sure that baby is, too: usually between four and six months old, but check with your pediatrician. With respect to consistency, new eaters may appreciate a thinner texture, while babies and toddlers with more eating experience might be able to wrap their little heads around thicker, rustic-textured purées. To make the project more manageable, feel free to make the purées on different days (each one uses the same instructions for freezing—see step 4). And don’t be afraid to taste the purée before freezing; it should taste good to you, too! When it comes to serving size, younger babies will generally eat just 1 to 2 tablespoons, since they will still be getting most of their nutrition from breast milk or formula. —adina_steiman.

