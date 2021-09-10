How to protect your organization against the rising threat of application layer attacks
According to data published by the 2H2020 Threat Intelligence Report, the unprecedented number of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks that happened in 2020 will most definitely spill over in 2021. That prediction has held true. According to the report, over 2.9 million DDoS attacks happened during the first quarter of 2021 alone, which is an increase of more than 31 percent compared to the same period in 2020.www.techworm.net
