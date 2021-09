Colcoa, the Los Angeles-based French film festival, will be launching a competitive documentary section at its upcoming 25th edition. The documentary lineup will tackle contemporary and historical topics such as climate change, immigration, transgender inclusion, holocaust revelations and centenary celebration. The seven docs will vie for the 2021 COLCOA Best Documentary Award. “Documentary films have grown in prominence in France in the past few years, with more than a hundred fifty released in theaters in 2019 and strong sales worldwide,” said Colcoa’s deputy director Anouchka van Riel. “We are showing seven of the most innovative documentaries coming out of France...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO