Police went to the McDonald’s parking lot at 7:07 p.m. Sept. 11 regarding a man sleeping in his car in the drive-thru lane right in front of the pay window. The fire department arrived and found the car’s engine was off. They banged on the window to try to wake up the driver. After several minutes, the driver woke up, but appeared to be disoriented.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO