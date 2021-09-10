Paul Wall Drops New Album, “Hall of Fame Hustler”, Keeping Traditional Texas Hip-Hop Alive
Houston Rap Icon, Paul Wall released his 13th studio album – Hall of Fame Hustler, on all platforms today in partnership with his Oiler Mobb ENT. and ONErpm. This 11-song album takes listeners back to the nostalgic and acclaimed early 2000’s Texas hip-hop sound, with heavy drums, slow melodies and raw down-south lyricism. With notable features including – Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, Max Minelli and Marty James, this album is a surefire banger to close out the Summer. “This album is the soundtrack to the hustle. It’s purpose is to motivate and inspire people to always do their best. And most importantly never give up on the grind,” Paul Wall claims. “I connected with some of my favorite hustlers and go-getters to be producers and collaborating artists on this project. Plus Mike Frost definitely killed the ‘Akira’ inspired artwork,” he continues.respect-mag.com
