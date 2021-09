DALTON – Behind three rushing touchdowns from running back Jonah Smith, No. 3 Wahconah dominated No. 14 Lee in a tale of two halves on Friday night, defeating the Wildcats, 34-0. Though the Warriors loaded the scoreboard by the end of the game, Smith accounted for all of Wahconah’s offense in the first half – and most of the game’s points. Behind an offensive line that struggled to start the game, Smith rumbled down the field for 75 yards and a touchdown.

DALTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO