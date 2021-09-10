Detectives arrest Mount Pleasant man in California cold case murder

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man accused of a murder that happened in California nearly a decade ago. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Matthew Boehm who is charged in the 2013 murder of 42-year-old Lewis Newton of Oroville, Calif. Detectives with the sheriff’s office and Mount Pleasant police served a search warrant at Boehm’s Mount Pleasant home in August and placed him under arrest.