The Morgan Show: Academic values, discipline and the impact of COVID on student athletes

As we transition back to school, it is a different landscape for our fall high school athletes from last year at this time with sport schedules resuming in a much more traditional atmosphere. On the heels of finishing our spring sports season over the summer months, this September, Belleville athletes are not letting grass grow under their feet, they are continuing to find fields to play out their athletic dreams! They have remained flexible, understanding, and determined no matter what change of scenery a worldwide pandemic has brought to their athletic careers over the last year and a half...but as usual, they are excited to play the sports they love! As Wayne Fell, Athletic Director for the School District of Belleville, bounced with schedules (and changes to schedules) last year to keep sports seasons viable for Belleville athletes despite the many changes ordinances brought during the 2020-21 academic year, Boys and Girls Track and Field, Baseball, Softball, and Girls Soccer coaches got their turn this past summer to play the sports they love with their high school athletes. As a result, athletes brought their GAME - many earning Spring All-Conference titles!

BELLEVILLE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO