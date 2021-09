There were a lot of exciting news to come out of Paramount’s Star Trek Day 2021 celebrations, but perhaps the most rewarding for long-time Trekkies was the official announcement of the entire Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast. While we’ve known for a long time the Trek spin-off’s cast of characters would be led by Anson Mount’s Captain Pike, Ethan Peck’s Spock, and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One/Una—all of whom were introduced in their current iterations on Star Trek: Discovery, but who originally hail from The Original Series—it was unclear which other TOS characters might appear. Now, we know, and they are great choices—three characters who deserved more in their Original Series incarnations. Now, they are poised to get it…

