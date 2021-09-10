Senate candidate criticizes Lankford's actions, claims 2020 'stolen election'

U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer (left) answers a question Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, during an Enid Noon AMBUCS meeting at Stride Bank Center. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)

ENID, Okla. — The Tulsa pastor and businessman running to unseat current Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said during a visit to Enid that the state’s junior senator was “a total adversary” to the Donald Trump administration.

U.S. Senate GOP candidate Jackson Lahmeyer also made claims that the Democratic Party rigged the 2020 election in Arizona and the rest of the United States.

“They stole an election. We’re losing the war,” the Owasso native told those attending Friday’s Enid Noon AMBUCS meeting. “We’ve got to get strong men and strong women who will fight, because if we’ll fight, I believe we’ll win.”

This war, Lahmeyer said, is being led by the liberal news media, which he called “the enemy of the American people,” while he referred to President Joe Biden only as the “former vice president.”

Nationwide, no evidence of widespread election fraud has been reported in audits or produced in judicial findings in states such as Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.

All 77 of Oklahoma’s counties went to Trump in November. Lankford said last month that Oklahoma had 49 people who voted twice in the 2020 election — a “pretty low number.”

Lahmeyer is running a campaign with the backing of retired U.S. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

In 2022, he will face off in the Republican primary against Lankford, who first took office after a special election in 2014 and was reelected to a full six-year term in 2016.

After the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., Lankford reversed his initial objection to certifying Electoral College results. He also had called on Trump to concede on Nov. 12, as Lahmeyer said the country was in a “state of confusion” nine days after Election Day. Lankford had earlier said Trump had won on Nov. 3.

Lahmeyer pointed to these instances of his opponent’s “double-mindedness” as he repeatedly name-dropped a website criticizing Lankford, www.realjameslankford.com — a domain name paid for by Lahmeyer’s campaign.

The website features a dozen news articles from various media of Lankford’s actions while in office, as well as ratings on gun rights by the Gun Owners of America and as a conservative by the New American.

“This guy has no rudder,” Lahmeyer said. “Whichever way the wind is blowing, that’s the way his boat is going.”

The political newcomer announced his candidacy in March after Flynn heard Lahmeyer wanted to challenge Lankford and convinced him to campaign.

“Whenever Gen. Flynn heard those words — ‘challenging James Lankford’ — his ears perked up,” Lahmeyer said.

The former general told him his personal mission was ensuring Lankford never won another general election.

In December 2020, after being pardoned by Trump the month before, Flynn suggested Trump suspend the Constitution and hold a new election under martial law.

Three months after his announcement and after multiple rallies in the state, Lahmeyer said he raised $3.5 million from individual donations only, with no support from political action committees (PACs).

“Why are people doing this? Because our country is in trouble right now,” Lahmeyer said. “We always play defense. When was the last time we played offense? We always give up ground while they take ground. When was the last time we advanced while they took ground?”

He said a campaign event with Arizona GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers in Maricopa County, Ariz. — the location of still-ongoing challenges to 2020 election results — netted 225 individual donations from the 300 attendees.

Lahmeyer later claimed some 299,000 votes in Maricopa County were cast from “phantom voters” — referring to a canvass report released this week that falsely claimed to have uncovered around 173,000 “lost” votes and 96,000 “ghost votes” in a private, door-to-door canvassing sample.

Those reports came from a sample of 4,570 voters in a handful of voting precincts that political science experts told the Associated Press were not a random sample.

Claims of “ghost” votes — or votes cast from addresses where people don’t seem to live — don’t consider the fact that military and overseas voters are legally allowed to vote from their last domiciled address.

The report also included a photo of a “vacant lot” on the cover that was a legitimate place of residence from where three people cast ballots in 2020, according to the county election board and county assessor.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told the Associated Press he was happy to address questions about potential errors, but that “so far, no actual problems have been identified,” and the report’s author had not followed up with him after asking for specific irregularities in March.

An unrelated partisan audit of the election results in Arizona, being conducted by contractor Cyber Ninjas with the financial backing of of state GOP lawmakers, has not yet been released after five months of delays and debunked claims.

Lahmeyer said that audit would be released in the next week and would “shake the United States of America.”

Maricopa County’s voting equipment and technology passed a previous audit performed by two independent firms, which found no evidence of vote switching.

Lankford, on his visit to Enid last month, said numbers in Michigan’s full audit were not in the tens of thousands needed to change the outcome of the election. Pennsylvania GOP are attempting to advance audit investigations with subpoenas.

None of the 63 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign contesting the election were successful, though Trump and his supporters continue to claim that he won the election.