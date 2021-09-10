CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers optimistic Austin Ekeler will play Sunday at Washington

By Gilbert Manzano
Riverside Press Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOSTA MESA — Chargers coach Brandon Staley didn’t make promises, but he hinted that running back Austin Ekeler would likely play in Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Football Team. Ekeler returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and was listed on the Week 1 injury report as questionable....

www.pe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chargers Announce Concerning Update On Austin Ekeler

With the first week of the regular season about to begin, the Los Angeles Chargers had an important update to announce regarding the status of running back Austin Ekeler. Unfortunately, Ekeler missed the Chargers’ practice this Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. He was spotted by reporters working off to the side with trainers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Austin Ekeler Sidelined with Hamstring Issue

Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reports Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler did not practice Wednesday, listed as a DNP (Did Not Practice) with a hamstring issue. https://twitter.com/joereedy/status/1435745020623998979. Reports surfaced earlier in the day that Ekeler was receiving attention during open practice. https://twitter.com/danielrpopper/status/1435719150018514946. In four seasons with the...
NFL
wmleader.com

Austin Ekeler misses practice with hamstring injury

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler missed six games with a hamstring injury last season. He is beginning this season with a hamstring injury. The Chargers’ injury report brought the bad news with Ekeler...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fantasypros.com

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) does not participate in practice Wednesday

Ekeler will likely have to practice on Thursday in some fashion to have a good chance of playing on Sunday. His status on Thursday will be one to monitor. If Ekeler is sidelined on Sunday, Justin Jackson could see more run as the current No. 2 running back on the Chargers depth chart with Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree right behind him.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Working out on side at practice

Ekeler worked off to the side with trainers during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Further context with regard to the extent of Ekeler's activity will arrive once the Chargers submit their official injury report later Wednesday. Added reps will be available for fellow running backs Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree for any amount of practice time Ekeler misses.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not taking part in individual drills

Though Ekeler (hamstring) suited up for practice Thursday, he didn't participate in individual drills during the media-access portion of the session, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Ekeler was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, so his presence on the field Thursday appears to support the notion...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Washington Football Team on FanNation

LISTEN: Will WFT's Curtis Samuel Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

Death, taxes and injuries in the NFL. Those are arguably the three biggest guarantees in life. Just ask Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract to reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who drafted him while he was with the Carolina Panthers. However, since Samuel became a member of the Washington Football Team, injuries have sidelined him from showcasing his talent.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Austin Ekeler Injury Report: Fantasy impact following latest hamstring injury

Here we go again with the Austin Ekeler injury merry-go-round. The Los Angeles Chargers running back is dealing with yet another hamstring injury that has put his availability for Week 1 against the Washington Football Team in doubt. How will his absence affect the fantasy football landscape?. Will Austin Ekeler...
NFL
CBS Sports

Austin Ekeler skips Chargers practice due to hamstring injury, status for Week 1 uncertain

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the doorstep of beginning the 2021 regular season when they take on the Washington Football Team on the road this Sunday. However, there's now some concern that they won't have one of their top weapons on offense as running back Austin Ekeler did not participate in the team's practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch The Washington Football Team vs. Chargers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Last Season Records: Washington 7-9; Los Angeles 7-9 The Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Chargers will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at FedEx Field to kick off their 2021 seasons. Washington is coming off of a 7-9 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23. On the other hand, Los Angeles missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gameday#Bosa Reunite Chargers#The Cincinnati Bengals
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Hamstring injury being downplayed

The Chargers are optimistic that Ekeler's hamstring injury won't prevent him from playing in Sunday's season opener at Washington, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Ekeler made a surprise appearance on the Chargers' first official injury report of 2021, as the hamstring injury resulted in him working out on the side with triners at Wednesday's practice rather than taking part in team drills. Based on Kyed's report, the Chargers' decision to hold Ekeler out of practice may have been precautionary to some degree, though the fact that the running back missed six games in 2020 due to the same injury isn't the most encouraging sign. Ultimately, the extent of Ekeler's activity in the Chargers' remaining two practices of the week Thursday and Friday and how he looks in those sessions will determine whether he carries a designation into Sunday's game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Injury News

Take note, fantasy football owners – Austin Ekeler’s Week 1 status is now something to monitor. The Los Angeles Chargers star running back was reportedly working off to the side with trainers at practice on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear why Ekeler was limited at practice on Wednesday. However, ESPN’s Field...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chargers’ Austin Ekeler’s latest update after intriguing tweet, revealed

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has had an odd week. After initially Tweeting out a video on Wednesday of how hyped he is to begin Week 1 of the season, he suffered a hamstring injury at practice just about an hour later. Rumors circled that the injury was deemed not serious and shouldn’t be a major concern for his availability for Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team, but a concerning update surfaced today, via ESPN’s Field Yates:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chargers Insider Has New Update On Running Back Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been nursing a hamstring injury this week, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be active for Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Football Team. Ekeler missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury, which led to many fans panicking about his status for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Video: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler scores first TD of NFL’s 2021 opening Sunday after injury scare

The moment all football fans waited for during the summer finally arrived: NFL Sundays are back! With nine games starting at 1 p.m. ET, the first touchdown scored was the work of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. His Chargers are currently playing against the Washington Football Team, Ekeler converted on a 3-yard run to become the first player Sunday to reach the end zone.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Austin Ekeler expected to play in Week 1

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 1. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Barring any type of a setback, Ekeler will play in the season opener against the Football Team. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but has since returned, further solidifying his playing status. As long as Ekeler is active and no limitations are suggested, he should be in all fantasy lineups despite a tough matchup against Washington.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Questionable for Week 1

Ekeler (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against Washington after returning to a limited practice Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. We'll look for added context with regard to Ekeler's Week 1 status leading up to the contest, but fortunately for those considering the running back in fantasy lineups, the Chargers kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. In the event that he's limited or out this weekend, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree are next up for the team's backfield touches.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy