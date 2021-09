CHESTERFIELD, Mo – The Chabad of Chesterfield starts observing the season of Sukkot on Monday, September 20 through the second day of Sukkot on Wednesday, September 22. Co-director Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld explained how the etrog tree and its citrus fruit, lulav, are symbols of growth and beauty. He also explains how families can celebrate at the chabad and at home.

