CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

UK's Sunak wants insurers to explore products for social care costs

By Aishwarya Nair, Vishal Vivek
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0que8l_0bsbJjrz00
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, in Downing Street, in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Sept 10 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has directed Treasury officials to explore with the insurance industry new financial products that would help people cover their share of costs for social care, a Treasury source said on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis. With that, the government said that no one would have to pay more than 86,000 pounds towards the cost of their care over their lifetime. read more

The state will step in if the costs rise over that amount. Social care refers to long-term health care outside hospitals.

Sunak has asked officials to work with insurers to consider "new products" that can help with social care costs, the treasury source said.

"We’re hopeful that in time the cap on costs will provide the clarity insurers need to create new products,” the source said.

The Financial Times, which first reported the news, said that if insurance was available to cover expenses up to 86,000 pounds, it would help Johnson claim he was honouring the 2019 Conservative party manifesto pledge that "nobody needing care should be forced to sell their home to pay for it."

Johnson's move to raise taxes broke a promise made in that manifesto to not raise such levies to fund social care. read more

A poll on Friday showed that support for Johnson's Conservative Party has slipped behind the opposition Labour Party to its lowest level since the 2019 national election, after announcing the tax rise. read more

($1 = 0.7230 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Experts warn of large hidden costs in UK’s social care shake-up

Many people will still rack up sizeable costs when it comes to paying for social care, experts say, despite government pledges to protect families from “potentially catastrophic” bills. Ministers last week announced a huge shake-up of adult social care and how it is funded – but, as with many financial...
HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

OPINION: National Insurance increase to resolve the social care crisis

Tony Stein, Chief Executive, Healthcare Management Solutions, offers his thoughts on this week’s social care announcement. In this soundbite world that we live in where the average person’s attention span extends no further than the end of the paragraph, we need to steel ourselves for the consequences of not really thinking things through.
INCOME TAX
Sunderland Echo

SHARON HODGSON: National Insurance rise is not the way to fund social care

Years of neglect have brought about high employee turnover, low pay and chronic funding shortages which plague the sector. It is no exaggeration to say that the Conservatives are the party of levelling down. It’s clear; the UK must raise taxes to fund social care. But a rise in National...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Health Insurers#Health And Social Care#Conservative Party#British#Treasury#The Financial Times#Labour Party
yourmoney.com

Boris Johnson announces 1.25% national insurance hike to fund social care

Boris Johnson said National Insurance rates will go up by 1.25 per cent from April 2022 to help fund “the biggest catch-up programme in NHS history”. He said the new levy would raise almost £36bn over the next three years, with money “going directly to health and social care” across the whole UK.
HEALTH
Telegraph

‘Misleading’ social care cap does not cover care home food and accommodation costs

The new lifetime social care cap of £86,000 has been branded “misleading” by providers because it fails to cover food and accommodation for care home residents. Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Prime Minister unveiled a controversial National Insurance tax increase to fund the embattled sector, as well as a lifetime cap on social care costs of £86,000 per person.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
trust.org

Is Britain's social care insurance hike unfair for Black and Asian workers?

Critics say people from ethnic minority groups will be disproportionately affected by the insurance increase because they tend to be younger and lower-paid. * Critics say insurance hike will hit young, low-paid. * BAME workers seen disproportionately affected. * Gov't says reform badly needed as social care costs rise. By...
WORLD
Reuters

UK's Sunak to set out post-COVID spending squeeze next month

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out next month how he will squeeze spending across much of Britain's government after announcing hefty tax rises to fund health and social care on Tuesday. Britain's budget deficit hit a peacetime high of 14% of gross domestic product...
BUSINESS
investing.com

UK cabinet approves PM Johnson's social care reforms

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet of senior ministers on Tuesday agreed to his proposal to reform how the social care system is funded, Johnson's spokesman said. "The cabinet agreed to the proposal set out," Johnson's spokesman told reporters following a cabinet meeting. Johnson is due to set...
AFGHANISTAN
US News and World Report

UK PM Johnson to Address Lawmakers on Social Care Plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Tuesday on his plans to fix Britain's "broken" social care system, at a time many in his own party are furious that he wants to pay for it by raising taxes, violating an election pledge. For years, British leaders...
HEALTH
The Conversation UK

Rishi Sunak’s fight to raise taxes to reform social care is nothing compared to financial battles ahead

The UK government’s widely trailed announcement that it will increase national insurance taxes by more than one percentage point to fund reform of the social care system and help fund the NHS has triggered a fierce political debate. Many Conservatives are furious that it means breaking an electoral promise not to raise taxes, while other people, especially on the left, argue it is unfair to tax the young and relatively poor to help older, wealthier pensioners who own their own homes.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Why no one likes the government’s proposed national insurance hike to fix the NHS and social care crises

Proof that we are living in the matrix? Over the last few days, the Resolution Foundation, the TUC, the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA), the Labour Party and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt have all said much the same thing. They all think the government’s preferred way of dealing with the funding crises in social care and the NHS is wrong.
HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Will the UK government increase National Insurance rates to cover care reform costs - and by how much?

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure from within his own party not to impose a manifesto-breaking national insurance hike to pay for social care. Former prime minister Sir John Major on Saturday (4 September) joined the Conservatives warning against the widely-expected move targeting workers and employers by arguing it is “regressive”.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Reuters

184K+
Followers
208K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy