Retired PNW professor donates $700K through estate

HAMMOND — A generous estate gift from a retired Purdue University Northwest professor who died earlier this year will be used for student scholarships. The more than $700,000 gift to the university was left by Maria Longas, professor emerita of chemistry, who died in January, according to a news release from the university. Longas decided to use her estate to help support the university back in 2017 when she was still a full-time professor, but asked that her planned donation stay anonymous until after her death.