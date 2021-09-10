CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Retired PNW professor donates $700K through estate

By AnnMarie Hilton
NWI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND — A generous estate gift from a retired Purdue University Northwest professor who died earlier this year will be used for student scholarships. The more than $700,000 gift to the university was left by Maria Longas, professor emerita of chemistry, who died in January, according to a news release from the university. Longas decided to use her estate to help support the university back in 2017 when she was still a full-time professor, but asked that her planned donation stay anonymous until after her death.

www.nwitimes.com

