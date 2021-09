President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his administration's new vaccine mandates and said Republican governors undermining the requirements are putting lives at risk. "We're facing a lot of pushback, especially from some of the Republican governors. The governors of Florida and Texas are doing everything they can to undermine the life-saving requirements that I've proposed," Biden said, specifically calling out GOP Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida.

