The investigation into a reported abduction on Wednesday has resulted in two people, originally from the Meadow Lake area, being arrested in Grande Prairie, Alberta. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Meadow Lake RCMP were called out after a woman stated she had been abducted at gunpoint in Meadow Lake and then dropped off in a rural area near Barthel, Saskatchewan. She had been robbed but was not hurt. She also explained to officers there was a second victim who was still with the suspects.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO