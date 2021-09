The parents of Gabby Petito says they believe the Laundrie family know where their daughter is.The Petito’s family attorney Richard Stafford told a press conference on Thursday that Brian Laundrie’s parents Christopher and Roberta need to stop protecting their son and cooperate with law enforcement.“They’re at the point that their desperation is turning to anger,” Mr Stafford said. “They know that the Laundries know where their daughter is. That’s infuriating.”Mr Stafford read an open letter from Ms Petito’s father, mother, stepmother and stepfather, to once again plead for help from Mr Laundrie’s parents Christopher and Roberta.“We are writing this...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO