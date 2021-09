DOUGLASSVILLE, PA — Douglass Township Police have arrested a woman on burglary charges. Authorities state thaton September 5, 2021, Officers were dispatched to Constitution Ave. for a burglary in progress. The victims had woke to find their vehicles rummaged through, and their basement door open. The victims then found a woman still in their home and called 911. An Officer arrived on the scene to find the suspect was still on location. The suspect, Kirsten McGurk, admitted to the Officer that she was on location to steal from the residence. McGurk was taken into custody and transported to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department for processing.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO