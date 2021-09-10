Paul Finebaum Caller Is Extremely Concerned With Host's Arm Hair

During Friday's episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, Kevin from North Carolina called in and seemed really concerned about the show's host. Kevin pointed out a mark on Finebaum's arm and was really wondering if it was a bruise, dirt or something else. Finebaum had a simple explanation. It was his arm hair.

Here's the clip of the encounter:

Well, this is the trouble with doing a live show with a video element, people watching will examine you very closely. Then again, Paul has to feel heartened by having people calling in to make sure everything is OK.

It's actually pretty sweet. Or crazy. Definitely one of those.