CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paul Finebaum Caller Is Extremely Concerned With Host's Arm Hair

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2optJX_0bsbHR0D00

During Friday's episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, Kevin from North Carolina called in and seemed really concerned about the show's host. Kevin pointed out a mark on Finebaum's arm and was really wondering if it was a bruise, dirt or something else. Finebaum had a simple explanation. It was his arm hair.

Here's the clip of the encounter:

Well, this is the trouble with doing a live show with a video element, people watching will examine you very closely. Then again, Paul has to feel heartened by having people calling in to make sure everything is OK.

It's actually pretty sweet. Or crazy. Definitely one of those.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Ungrateful Hard Rock Cat Immediately Urinated All Over Its Rescuers

Hard Rock Cat was the breakout star of the sports weekend with its death-defying viral moment. Quick-thinking and compassionate Miami Hurricanes fans did what they could in the moment to ensure there was no feline fatality. Craig and Kim Cromer were at the center of the rescue effort, deploying an American flag to break the cat's fall. On September 11th no less. Truly as wild a spectacle as one could ever see at the ol' ballgame.
ANIMALS
The Big Lead

Fire Alarm Goes Off During Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's First MNF Broadcast

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's alterative Monday Night Football broadcast debuted on ESPN 2 tonight. Ray Lewis was the Manning family guest for the second quarter of the game. As halftime approached, a fire alarm went off. Everyone shared a laugh as they worked through the noise. The composure shown...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police reveal fears for missing YouTuber - ‘It’s possible something very bad has happened here’

Police investigating the disappearance of YouTuber Gabby Petito on a cross-country van tour with her fiance admit “something very bad” may have happened to her.Ms Petito, 22, of Long Island, hasn’t been seen since she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24 with her partner Brian Laundrie.The couple had been documenting their trip across the United States on their YouTube channel Nomadic Statik, but fears grew for Ms Petito’s safety when she failed to contact her family for several weeks.They reported her missing on September 11.Mr Laundrie has returned to his home in North Port, Florida,...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Mountain News

Matthew Mindler, 'Our Idiot Brother' actor, found dead at 19 after going missing at college

Former child star Matthew Mindler, who starred in "Our Idiot Brother," has been found dead after being missing since Thursday. He was 19. Mindler was enrolled in Millersville University in Pennsylvania, which reported him missing on Thursday after he didn't return to his room Tuesday evening. University president Daniel A. Wubah announced Saturday that Mindler had been found dead. Mindler's body was discovered in a wooded area near campus, according to university spokesperson Janet Kacskos.
CELEBRITIES
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer's Picture-Packed Coffee Table Is a Stunner

Urban Meyer dutifully shot down speculation his wandering eye would take him away from Jacksonville and out to sunny California. A faction of people will remain understandably skeptical based on his track record. A few of those may be won over to the side of trust and belief this morning as First Coast News airs footage from inside the Meyers' Florida home. Because, well, would a person really unpack 30 treasured family photos and display them — somewhat perplexingly — on a circular glass coffee table at knee level if the intention was to quickly reload them back into a moving truck?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
hngn.com

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Claims She is Broke, Faces Homelessness Years After Earning $25 Million in Sitcom

Brett Butler, who starred in the 1990s sitcom Grace Under Fire, claimed that she is broke and is maybe on the verge of homelessness. The comedian confesses to losing millions owing to her "profligate" spending and financial negligence after making roughly $250,000 per episode on her ABC show. Brett asked her closest friend, Lon Strickler, to set up a GoFundMe account for her since she might be facing eviction from her Los Angeles residence.
HOMELESS
Amomama

Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty

Their dazzling radiance has taken over their entire country as these two sisters now illuminate the modeling world with their distinctive and breath-taking looks. Two albino sisters have captured the gaze of their home country Kazakhstan. 2-year-old Kamila Kalaganova and her older sister, 14-year-old Asel Kalaganova, have gained notoriety in the modeling industry, with everyone wanting to take their picture.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cj
Hollywood Life

Mark Wahlberg Wraps Arm Around Rarely Seen Daughter Ella Rae, 17, While Shopping — Photo

Mark Wahlberg and his teenage daughter Ella Rae treated themselves to some retail therapy in Beverly Hills before the start of the weekend!. Mark Wahlberg and daughter Ella Rae enjoyed some retail therapy ahead of the weekend. The actor, 50, and his teen daughter, 17, stepped out in Beverly Hills on Friday, Aug. 20 for a day of shopping. Mark wore cream colored sweats and a matching hoodie for the outing, while Ella Rae rocked a spaghetti strap tank and a denim skirt to beat the heat. Both father and daughter wore surgical masks for the shopping trip.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Dwyane Wade's Baby Mama Aja Métoyer Says Life Is 'Beating Her A--' As Gabrielle Union Unloads About Love Child During Book PR Tour

Dwyane Wade's baby mama is speaking out as his wife, Gabrielle Union, continues addressing the NBA player's love child. Aja Métoyer has been silent on social media for days, but that all changed ahead of the weekend after Gabby said she was "broken" to learn that Dwyane got another female pregnant as she struggled with fertility issues.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy