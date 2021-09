MSK’s Chief Health Equity Officer, Carol Brown, MD, participated in a Fireside Chat on Health Equity for the Becker’s Healthcare Virtual Oncology Forum on July 26, 2021. During the discussion, Dr. Brown spoke in-depth about addressing cancer health disparities that exist due to racial, ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic barriers. She also shared examples of systemic changes necessary to close the disparities gap, how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing disparities and elaborated on how MSK is helping to advance health equity in the New York area through partnerships with community groups and public health agencies.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO