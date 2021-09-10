Special edition of 'Newsroom' remembering 9/11
WDUN's "Newsroom" aired a special edition of the show on Friday, Sept. 10 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Segments include an interview with the brother of Edna Stephens, who was killed at the Pentagon, an interview with Stanley McClain, an air traffic manager who was part of the team that recommended airspace over the U.S. be closed, and an interview with brothers Ben and Andy Maddox. Ben was living just blocks from the World Trade Center on 9/11. His brother was on the air at WDUN. The show also includes special remembrances from WDUN staff members.accesswdun.com
