Special edition of 'Newsroom' remembering 9/11

accesswdun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWDUN's "Newsroom" aired a special edition of the show on Friday, Sept. 10 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Segments include an interview with the brother of Edna Stephens, who was killed at the Pentagon, an interview with Stanley McClain, an air traffic manager who was part of the team that recommended airspace over the U.S. be closed, and an interview with brothers Ben and Andy Maddox. Ben was living just blocks from the World Trade Center on 9/11. His brother was on the air at WDUN. The show also includes special remembrances from WDUN staff members.

accesswdun.com

wvtm13.com

WVTM 13's 20th Anniversary Special: 9/11 Always Remember

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Play the video above to see part one of WVTM 13's one-hour special commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks and the lingering impacts in central Alabama. Saturday will mark 20 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijackers in Osama bin Laden's...
Journal & Sunday Journal

The Journal remembers 9/11

Twenty years ago, our world was sent into turmoil, a morning like none of us had ever experienced. We became a country united by the tragedy of 9/11, the lives lost and the terror we felt. For a moment in time, it didn’t matter your background, your beliefs, your life, we were all Americans brought together by an attack on our nation.
The Daily News Online

An unforgettable day in the newsroom: Staff recalls events of 9/11

Matt Surtel was alone the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, working in the Warsaw bureau of The Daily News. It had been a routine morning, making phone calls to local police agencies when suddenly the phone rang. It was an advertising rep for the News. “I can remember the entire...
wypr.org

"September Twelfth": A Newsroom's Courageous Response to 9/11

On Saturday, America will acknowledge that it's been 20 years since terrorists in four hijacked passenger jets launched coordinated attacks that brought death and destruction to New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The victims’ families will gather at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in lower Manhattan to remember their loved ones. The first responders — those who survived and those who perished — will also be remembered and honored.
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering 9/11 victims

20 years ago the terrorist attacks on September 11 happened when hijacked planes collided into New York City's World Trade Center Twin Towers and at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. The magnitude of the foreign attacks on American soil was unprecedented and changed the world as we knew it. We salute some of the local victims from that fateful day.
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Bossard remembers 9/11

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Bossard Memorial Library has setup a commemorative 9/11 display and is encouraging visitors to learn more about the historic day on its 20th anniversary. Nine-eleven (9/11) is observed as Patriot Day, in remembrance of the events that took place on September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked...
Chesire Herald

Editorial: Remembering 9/11

It almost doesn’t seem possible. Could it be that two decades have passed since hundreds of millions of Americans awoke to news that a plane had crashed into the side of the World Trade Center in New York? Could it be that for a whole new generation of children, Sept. 11 is simply a topic of conversation to be discussed and debated in class, rather than a transformative moment burned forever into memory?
Washington Post

Inside the newsroom on 9/11

“Where were you on September 11th?” Most Americans over a certain age have a 9/11 story — of the moment they heard the news of the terrorist attacks, or of anxiously calling family members to make sure they were okay. In the 20 years since the attacks, that day for...
KMOV

PHOTOS: Remembering 9/11

On Sept. 11, the nation will pause to remember and honor the lives lost 20 years ago in the worst terror attacks on US soil. The following photos captured that day in history, which changed America and the world forever.
Grundy County Herald

Monteagle remembers 9/11

The Town of Monteagle will be remembering the catastrophic events that shook the nation on Sept. 11, 2001 this Thursday. On that day, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. On the morning...
manisteenews.com

Former News Advocate staffers reflect on newsroom on 9/11

MANISTEE — On Sept. 11, 2001, most of the nation came to a screeching halt. Airports were shut down, government buildings evacuated and most of America watched, stunned, as it all unfolded on the television. For newsrooms around the country, however, there was barely enough time to process what was...
boothbayregister.com

Region remembers 9/11

Woolwich resident and now Wiscasset Municipal Airport Manager Rick Tetrev was in his office as Bath-Brunswick Region Chamber of Commerce’s executive director Sept. 11, 2001, when wife Cecille called and told him about the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. He and the chamber staff listened...
farmvilleherald.com

Readers remember 9/11

The Farmville Herald asked people for their memories of where they were, what they were doing and what they were thinking on Sept. 11, 2001. These responses were solicited in the newspaper, on Facebook and on our website, inviting people to respond via the website, Facebook or email. Below are some of the responses we received. Responses have been edited for spelling, grammar, style and length.
Fincastle Herald

Botetourt DAR Chapter remembers 9/11 with special exhibit at the Fincastle Library

Saturday, September 11, 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the day that changed Americans’ lives forever. The attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States. Four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists and used to hit three buildings: the North Tower and the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, and the west side of the Pentagon. The passengers in the fourth aircraft attempted to regain control of their aircraft; this flight was ultimately diverted from its intended target, which investigators believe was either the White House or the Capitol Building.
bee-news.com

Pause to remember 9/11

20 years have passed since the terrible tragedy that happened September 11, 2001. It seems like just yesterday we watched our TVs in horror as planes controlled by terrorists sought to destroy us. On the 20th anniversary of that horrible day, we remember and honor all the innocent victims of...
Hastings Tribune

Community remembers 9/11

Vowing to never forget the horrendous attack by foreign extremists against the United States homeland, Hastings community leaders reflected on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, on Saturday at Duncan Field. The ceremony opened with the presentation of colors to display the American flag and Nebraska state flag, followed...
allotsego.com

The 9/11 edition

In a very special episode of The AllOtsego Report, Greg and Kevin break format to discuss last week’s 20th anniversary of 9/11 memorials and their feelings about the event. Both men were living in the New York City suburbs at the time and both know people who were in the towers, who had/have PTSD from the experience or have gotten sick and/or died from 9/11 syndrome. Several people in Kevin’s world also died that day or soon after from the attack or the aftermath.
