Orlando, FL

Sheriff releases video showing officer, deputy-involved shooting that left veteran dead

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 8 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials released new video Friday of a deadly shooting involving Orlando police and Orange County deputies.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 12 after police and deputies responded to a 73-year-old veteran who was standing outside of his home on Cashmere Drive armed with a pistol.

After 20 minutes of trying to convince William Sellers to drop his gun, police said Sellers made “threatening” movements toward the officers, and six of the responding law enforcement agents fired at him.

Investigators said Sellers was hit at least three times and died from his injuries.

Video previously released by the Orlando Police Department showed several segments of bodycam footage but did not show the shooting.

“I personally will do whatever I got to do to help you,” one officer is heard saying in the video. “We both served, right? We’re brothers. Brothers don’t leave each other behind.”

The new video was released because of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Release of Video Recordings in Critical Incidents policy.

Deputies said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

