H-E-B to show support for 750 first responder stations statewide in rememberance of Sept. 11

KSAT 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Texas grocery giant H-E-B is giving back to state first responders through its 17th annual Helping Heroes campaign in remembrance of Sept. 11. “This initiative recognizes September 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, paying tribute to those who risked and lost their lives during the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks,” the company said in a news release.

