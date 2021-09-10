H-E-B to show support for 750 first responder stations statewide in rememberance of Sept. 11
SAN ANTONIO – Texas grocery giant H-E-B is giving back to state first responders through its 17th annual Helping Heroes campaign in remembrance of Sept. 11. “This initiative recognizes September 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, paying tribute to those who risked and lost their lives during the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks,” the company said in a news release.www.ksat.com
