As the country battles yet another wave of COVID-19 brought on by the Delta variant, and with the ever-present danger of another mutation possibly cropping up that is even worse, the time to end the pandemic is now. President Joe Biden has been considering a vaccine mandate for workers. The mandate would enact a requirement for employees of all companies with over 100 workers to either vaccinate against COVID-19 or get tested weekly. This mandate would affect over 80 million Americans.

