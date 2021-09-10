Raiders begin final preparations for season opener against Ravens

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders are getting in their final full practices before their season opening game Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. The Ravens pose challenges on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Baltimore has had strong defensive teams for more than a decade and this year is no different. However, the Ravens did lose star cornerback Marcus Peters to a knee injury at practice this week. Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said there would be game plan adjustments regardless of injuries based on what was going on.