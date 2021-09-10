Church remembers and honors 9/11 with steel beams in chapel

Saturday will mark two decades since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. This day is forever etched into memory, and the nearly 3,000 souls who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and those aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, will never be forgotten. Although you can continuously support those impacted (Charity Navigator has a helpful list of organizations that are dedicated to raising money for the families of the victims and first responders), there are other ways you can commemorate those lost or affected in honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. (Related: Paralympian Melissa Stockwell On American Pride and Inspiring Perspectives)

