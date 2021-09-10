CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church remembers and honors 9/11 with steel beams in chapel

By KOAT
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) -- It's been almost 20 years since the 9/11 attacks in New York City. In New Mexico, there are two beams that once held up the World Trade Center before that tragic day. The Deacon at Sacred Heart Church, Robert Vigil said, “You can imagine how...

Florida Weekly

REMEMBERING 9-11

SEPT. 11, 2001 — A DATE I PREFER NOT TO remember, even after 20 years. But I am a journalist. It is my job to record and remember. At the time, I was education editor for a publication in Venice. I was excited to cover President George W. Bush’s visit to Sarasota’s Emma E. Booker Elementary School. He was there with Florida Lt. Gov. Frank Brogan and Secretary of Education Rod Paige to promote a new reading program.
SARASOTA, FL
Western Iowa Today

Remember and Honor Event in Lewis Marking 9/11

(Lewis) The Lewis Celebration Committee, Cass County Freedom Rock Committee, and Weirich Welding Plus are sponsoring an event on September 11 to help mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The event will be held at Weirich Welding in Lewis from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will include a free...
LEWIS, IA
orangeobserver.com

REMEMBERING 9/11: Steeled resolve: Obtaining a piece of history

West Orange is home to three pieces of the World Trade Center. In the years since 9/11, leaders in Winter Garden, Ocoee and Windermere all decided to install and dedicate memorials in their respective municipalities. WINTER GARDEN. When John Williamson heard the Port Authority of New Jersey and New York...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
27 First News

Howland museum honors American spirit with exhibit remembering 9/11

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Medici Museum of Art in Howland is remembering 9/11 and the first responders who lost their lives. They are also honoring the American spirit during a special exhibit this weekend. It’s highlight is artifacts from somebody who was there at Ground Zero. The showcase of...
GIRARD, OH
News-Virginian

Fishersville church displays 2,977 flags to honor lives lost on 9/11

FISHERSVILLE — As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks approaches, a Fishersville church has filled its lawn with 2,977 ways to remember those who lost their lives on that day. Crossroads Baptist Church, located just off Lifecore Drive, placed 2,977 flags outside its building earlier this week to...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
fox9.com

Remembering 9/11: Coon Rapids to hold event honoring lives lost

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks nears, Coon Rapids is preparing an event to memorialize the lives lost. "This tool was recovered from the pile of the Twin Towers that collapsed on 9/11 of ’01," said Chief John Piper of the Coon Rapids Fire Department.
COON RAPIDS, MN
californianewswire.com

Church of Scientology International Honors Those Who Served After the 9/11 Terror Attacks

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sep 08, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. The Church of Scientology International honors the rescue workers and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who served them. The unsung heroes who responded to the attacks at Ground Zero 20 years ago on September 11 brought hope and renewed belief at a time when an affirmation of the basic goodness of Mankind was sorely needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Remembering 9/11: A List of Fitness Events Across the U.S. to Honor the Fallen

Saturday will mark two decades since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. This day is forever etched into memory, and the nearly 3,000 souls who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and those aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, will never be forgotten. Although you can continuously support those impacted (Charity Navigator has a helpful list of organizations that are dedicated to raising money for the families of the victims and first responders), there are other ways you can commemorate those lost or affected in honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. (Related: Paralympian Melissa Stockwell On American Pride and Inspiring Perspectives)
rocket-courier.com

Dimock Mom Remembers 9/11, Honors Victims

The Spirit of 9/11 Enduring Freedom Memorial, unofficially called “The Danny Crisman Memorial,” honors the nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. It stands in a field just off Rid...
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
wgxa.tv

'To remember those sacrifices': Macon-Bibb honors 20th anniversary of 9/11

MACON, Ga. -- Macon-Bibb County commemorated the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks with its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Public Safety Memorial Park in downtown Macon. Warren Selby with Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation started with a description of the events that took place that morning 20...
MACON, GA
Herald Democrat

9/11 remembered: Local leaders honor the losses of 9/11 at ceremony, 20 years later

For a few minutes, area residents forgot boundaries, barriers and divides and came together Saturday morning to honor the memories of those who lost their lives 20 years ago in the coordinated terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. A memorial service was held at the Grayson County Courthouse to honor those who died that day, include hundreds of first responders who died in the line of duty.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
thecounty.me

Caribou honors 9/11 sacrifices and remembers how the world changed

CARIBOU, Maine — For the 20th year, the Caribou Fire Department and other local first responders and community members gathered outside the fire station Saturday to honor the lives lost and sacrifices made during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Caribou Fire Chief Scott Susi reflected on how the attacks...
CARIBOU, ME
danspapers.com

9/11 Remembered: Powerful East End Monuments Honor the Fallen

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. It’s hard to believe two decades have passed since the September 11, 2001 attacks took 2,977 lives in the twin towers, the Pentagon and Flight 93, including 344 firefighters (343 of them FDNY), 71 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel. Everything changed in the United States and around the world in the aftermath, the effects of which are still being felt today.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Tribune-Review

Editorial: To honor the losses of 9/11, remember together

For 20 years, America has had one shared cultural touchstone. Every Sept. 11, we are transported to the day when the whole country held its breath, watching and waiting to see what would happen next in an unbelievable day where things couldn’t possibly get worse, and yet they did, over and over again.
hottytoddy.com

Events Slated to Remember 9/11, Honor Those Who Serve

While there are no large events planned Saturday for the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, due to COVID-19, there are still ways for the LOU community to remember those who died and honor those who continue to serve and protect us. During the school day on...
OXFORD, MS

