Presidential Election

GOP governors resist Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican leaders are pushing back against President Biden’s vaccine mandate. However, new research shows the unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized or die of COVID-19. Weijia Jiang reports.

www.cbsnews.com

The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
Weijia Jiang
CBS News

Gottlieb says Biden administration "in a better position" for booster rollout but worries vaccine mandate will harden skeptics

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers voted unanimously Friday in favor of an emergency use authorization for a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, six months after people completed their first two doses. If approved by F.D.A, the agency's former head says the administration is "in a better position" to distribute these booster shots than it was for the initial vaccine rollout under former President Trump.
weisradio.com

Biden’s new tougher tone on vaccine mandates triggers GOP backlash

(NEW YORK) — Taking his toughest tone yet against those Americans still unvaccinated, President Joe Biden has triggered vows of legal challenges from GOP governors representing some of the very states where he’s trying to use mandates to get more people inoculated. At least 19 Republican governors have lashed back...
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
The Independent

GOP Senate candidate: US should not accept Afghan refugees

The United States should not accept Afghan refugees, including translators and others who helped the American military during the 20-year war, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon said, staking out a hardline stance against a group of immigrants that has had widespread support from both parties. Rather than bringing them to the homeland, the United States should help Afghans who assisted in the war to flee the Taliban and resettle in the Middle East, Lamon told The Associated Press Wednesday evening. “They should go to countries that are friendly to them and us,” Lamon said. “We cannot continue to...
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
Axios

Scoop: Biden bombs with Manchin

President Biden failed to persuade Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to agree to spending $3.5 trillion on the Democrats' budget reconciliation package during their Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Defying a president from his own party — face-to-face — is the...
The Independent

Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate

Revamp the tax code and important federal health care and environment programs. Spend $3.5 trillion over 10 years, but maybe a lot less. Ensure that no more than three Democrats in all of Congress vote “no” because Republicans will be unanimously opposed.Try to finish within the next couple of weeks. And oh yes: Failure means President Joe Biden s own party will have repudiated him on the cornerstone of his domestic agenda.That's what congressional Democrats face as they try writing a final version of a massive bill bolstering the social safety net and strengthening efforts to tame climate change....
CONGRESS & COURTS

