GOP governors resist Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

The United States should not accept Afghan refugees, including translators and others who helped the American military during the 20-year war, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon said, staking out a hardline stance against a group of immigrants that has had widespread support from both parties. Rather than bringing them to the homeland, the United States should help Afghans who assisted in the war to flee the Taliban and resettle in the Middle East, Lamon told The Associated Press Wednesday evening. “They should go to countries that are friendly to them and us,” Lamon said. “We cannot continue to...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO