Sunderland, MA

Two taken to hospital following Sunderland blaze

By CHRIS LARABEE -
Recorder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNDERLAND — Two residents were transported to the hospital as a result of a structure fire on North Silver Lane early Friday morning. Two Sunderland Fire Department engines arrived at the scene at 2:30 a.m. to find a fully involved blaze, according to a press release from Fire Chief Steven Benjamin. With help from other local fire departments, first responders brought the fire under control at 4:34 a.m. The house suffered extensive damage.

www.recorder.com

