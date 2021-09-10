Two taken to hospital following Sunderland blaze

SUNDERLAND — Two residents were transported to the hospital as a result of a structure fire on North Silver Lane early Friday morning. Two Sunderland Fire Department engines arrived at the scene at 2:30 a.m. to find a fully involved blaze, according to a press release from Fire Chief Steven Benjamin. With help from other local fire departments, first responders brought the fire under control at 4:34 a.m. The house suffered extensive damage.