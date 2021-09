Marlboro cigarette maker Philip Morris International (PMI) has confirmed its bid for inhaler maker Vectura has become unconditional.PMI revealed it now has support from investors representing 74% of Vectura shareholders – above the 50% threshold for the deal to go through – and is urging the remaining shareholders to accept the deal.The company said: “All remaining conditions to the offer have been satisfied or, where applicable, waived.“Accordingly… the offer has become unconditional in all respects.”We have reached an important milestone in our acquisition of VecturaJacek Olczak, PMI's chief executiveJacek Olczak, PMI’s chief executive, said: “We have reached an important milestone...

