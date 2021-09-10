LAST NIGHT IN SOHO (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie stars in Edgar Wright’s Noir-tinged Psychological Thriller

Guess it had to happen sometime, but it’s a shame that the previously-thought-to-be inexhaustible energy resource of Edgar Wright’s omnivorous, giddy cinephilia should finally be showing signs running out right now, just when a jaded, weary, pandemic-drab world could use it most. Don’t get me wrong: with its dual-timeline gimmick and its evident love for the pastichey recreation of London in the Swinging Sixties decorating a coming-of-ager that becomes a fish-out-of-water drama that morphs into a murder-mystery that then turns into a slasher-horror, “Last Night in Soho,” which premiered today at the Venice Film Festival, boasts as ambitious a genre-melding concept as Wright has ever fielded. It is led by two of the brightest and most appealing actresses of their generation, in Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. And it is shot in a now semi-trademark saturated, popping-neon palette by Park Chan-wook‘s regular cinematographer, Chung Chung-hoon, whose images lend a glossy, lacquered finish, especially to those glitzy, ritzy and eventually sleazy period sequences. But given all that it’s got going for it – and it has Taylor-Joy descending a night club staircase in a pink halterneck swing-hem dress and sashaying across a dancefloor while Cilla Black croons “You’re my World,” which is not nothing – why the hell isn’t it more fun?

