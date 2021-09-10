CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Inducting 12 New Members Into Athletics Hall of Fame

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 8 days ago

The Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame will induct 12 new members during a banquet at the Covelli Center this evening.

That includes Aaron Brown (football), Eric Brunner (men’s soccer), Karen Dennis (track and field coach), Amanda Furrer (rifle), Steven Kehoe (men’s volleyball), Daren Lynch (men’s gymnastics), Regis Monahan (football), Lance Palmer (wrestling), Don Perry (men’s gymnastics), Samantha Prahalis (women’s basketball), Amanda Purcell (rowing) and Francis Schmidt (head football coach).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOhhh_0bsbEsX500

Created in 1977, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame has inducted 446 student-athletes, coaches and administrators. That includes 128 football players and 30 head coaches, regardless of sport.

This year’s inductees, whose biographies follow, will also be recognized during halftime of Saturday’s game against Oregon.

Aaron Brown, 1974-77

Brown was a three-year starter at nose tackle who recorded 314 career tackles and 32 tackles for loss. He was a team captain and All-American during his senior season in 1977, which ended with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Eric Brunner, 2005-07

Brunner was the first Ohio State men’s soccer player to earn first-team All-American honors after he led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and an appearance in the NCAA College Cup final in 2007.

Karen Dennis, 2003-Pres.

Dennis came to Ohio State as an assistant coach in 2003, but has since been promoted to head coach and later the director of track and field and cross country. She has led the Buckeyes to eight Big Ten titles, including the 2018 men’s indoor and outdoor events, making her the first women in conference history win lead a men’s team to a title in any sport.

Amanda Furrer, 2010-12

Furrer was named an All-American five times and qualified for the NCAA Championships three times during her career, which included five individual Western Intercollegiate Rifle Conference titles and three team championships. She also finished 15th at the 2012 London Olympics.

Steven Kehoe, 2008-11

Kehoe was a two-time All-American and Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Player of the Year who capped his career by leading Ohio State to the national championship. He also earned numerous academic awards, including the 2011 Big Ten Medal of Honor.

Daren Lynch, 1998-2001

Lynch was a three-time All-American who is one of just three Buckeyes to ever win an individual NCAA title in the vault. He also helped Ohio State capture its third team title at the NCAA championships during his senior season.

Regis Monahan, 1932-34

Monahan played guard, tackle and kicker for the Buckeyes. He was named a team captain and first-team All-American after leading Ohio State to a share of the Big Ten title during his senior season.

Lance Palmer, 2007-10

Palmer is one of eight four-time All-Americans in Ohio State history, as he racked up 121 career victories. That includes a Big Ten title and an appearance in the NCAA Championship finals at 149 pounds during his senior season.

Don Perry, 1952-55

Perry became Ohio State’s first All-American gymnast after finishing fourth on the trampoline at the 1954 national championships. He was a three-time team captain who was also a member of the Buckeyes’ track and field team for one season.

Samantha Prahalis, 2009-12

A two-time All-American and the 2012 Big Ten Player of the Year, Prahalis is one of just three players in NCAA history to record 2,000-plus points and 900-plus assists throughout her career. She led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten regular-season championships and three conference tournament titles.

Amanda Purcell, 2003-05.

Purcell joined the Buckeyes’ rowing team as a walk-on but went on to become a first-team All-American during her senior season. She was equally impressive in the classroom, where she was named a three-time academic All-Big Ten honoree and three-time Ohio State scholar athlete.

Francis Schmidt, 1934-40

Schmidt’s comments about the Michigan football team – “Those fellows put their pants on one leg at a time, the same as everyone else” – led to the tradition of awarding gold pants to players and coaches following a win over the Wolverines. He went 39-16-1 and won two Big Ten titles during his his seven seasons as head coach.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Scott Frost Shares Honest Admission On Oklahoma Game

Some would say Scott Frost is the coach under the most pressure within college football this coming weekend. He doesn’t feel the same. Nebraska faces a massive test this Saturday. The Huskers will pay a visit to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. No one’s expecting Nebraska to win, but it at least needs to appear competitive.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska, Oklahoma involved in pregame scuffle

Things got a little testy between Nebraska and Oklahoma before their game on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-0 mark, while Nebraska is 2-1 following a win over Buffalo on Sept. 11. It’s the 87th meeting between the 2 programs and the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century”, when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Nov. 25, 1971, en route to a 2nd straight national championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Brown
Person
Lance Palmer
Person
Eric Brunner
Person
Francis Schmidt
The Spun

College Football World Not Impressed By Oklahoma Today

Oklahoma football didn’t look like a College Football Playoff team based on the Sooners’ performance versus Nebraska on Saturday. College football fans were already skeptical of Oklahoma heading into Saturday’s game. The Sooners struggled to beat Tulane in Week 1 and then did what they were supposed to do against Western Carolina in Week 2. OU was supposed to then make a statement versus Nebraska on Saturday. It never happened.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Showing Today

No. 5 Oklahoma just wrapped up a 23-16 win over Nebraska in a game that was much closer than many expected it to be. Nebraska fans aren’t really in the business of moral victories, but they should be encouraged by their team’s performance. Quarterback Adrian Martinez (289 passing yards, two total touchdowns) played one of his best games, and the Husker defense made life hard for OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and company.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Athletics#Ncaa College Cup#All Americans#Prahalis#Wolverines#Buckeye Forums
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

There’s Already 1 Coach Getting Mentioned For Florida State

Another year, another rough start for the Florida State football program. The Seminoles appeared to be on the right track in Week 1. Florida State nearly pulled off a big-time upset at home over Notre Dame. While Mike Norvell’s program couldn’t pull off the win, everyone was pretty encouraged. “Tell...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

Ohio State captain ruled out against Tulsa

The No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes will be without one of its top defenders in a Saturday afternoon home contest against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, as defensive end Zach Harrison was been ruled out hours before kickoff. In place of Harrison, Javontae Jean-Baptiste will likely get the start opposite Tyreke Smith.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Is Picking 1 Big College Football Upset Today

Tim Tebow thinks one major upset will take place in college football this afternoon. Tebow, 34, joined the SEC Network on Saturday to break down the biggest games of the day. One of those games includes Alabama-Florida in “The Swamp.”. The Crimson Tide look like the best team in the...
NFL
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
NEBRASKA STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
849
Followers
704
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy