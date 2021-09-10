Ohio State Inducting 12 New Members Into Athletics Hall of Fame

The Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame will induct 12 new members during a banquet at the Covelli Center this evening.

That includes Aaron Brown (football), Eric Brunner (men’s soccer), Karen Dennis (track and field coach), Amanda Furrer (rifle), Steven Kehoe (men’s volleyball), Daren Lynch (men’s gymnastics), Regis Monahan (football), Lance Palmer (wrestling), Don Perry (men’s gymnastics), Samantha Prahalis (women’s basketball), Amanda Purcell (rowing) and Francis Schmidt (head football coach).

Created in 1977, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame has inducted 446 student-athletes, coaches and administrators. That includes 128 football players and 30 head coaches, regardless of sport.

This year’s inductees, whose biographies follow, will also be recognized during halftime of Saturday’s game against Oregon.

Aaron Brown, 1974-77

Brown was a three-year starter at nose tackle who recorded 314 career tackles and 32 tackles for loss. He was a team captain and All-American during his senior season in 1977, which ended with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Eric Brunner, 2005-07

Brunner was the first Ohio State men’s soccer player to earn first-team All-American honors after he led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and an appearance in the NCAA College Cup final in 2007.

Karen Dennis, 2003-Pres.

Dennis came to Ohio State as an assistant coach in 2003, but has since been promoted to head coach and later the director of track and field and cross country. She has led the Buckeyes to eight Big Ten titles, including the 2018 men’s indoor and outdoor events, making her the first women in conference history win lead a men’s team to a title in any sport.

Amanda Furrer, 2010-12

Furrer was named an All-American five times and qualified for the NCAA Championships three times during her career, which included five individual Western Intercollegiate Rifle Conference titles and three team championships. She also finished 15th at the 2012 London Olympics.

Steven Kehoe, 2008-11

Kehoe was a two-time All-American and Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Player of the Year who capped his career by leading Ohio State to the national championship. He also earned numerous academic awards, including the 2011 Big Ten Medal of Honor.

Daren Lynch, 1998-2001

Lynch was a three-time All-American who is one of just three Buckeyes to ever win an individual NCAA title in the vault. He also helped Ohio State capture its third team title at the NCAA championships during his senior season.

Regis Monahan, 1932-34

Monahan played guard, tackle and kicker for the Buckeyes. He was named a team captain and first-team All-American after leading Ohio State to a share of the Big Ten title during his senior season.

Lance Palmer, 2007-10

Palmer is one of eight four-time All-Americans in Ohio State history, as he racked up 121 career victories. That includes a Big Ten title and an appearance in the NCAA Championship finals at 149 pounds during his senior season.

Don Perry, 1952-55

Perry became Ohio State’s first All-American gymnast after finishing fourth on the trampoline at the 1954 national championships. He was a three-time team captain who was also a member of the Buckeyes’ track and field team for one season.

Samantha Prahalis, 2009-12

A two-time All-American and the 2012 Big Ten Player of the Year, Prahalis is one of just three players in NCAA history to record 2,000-plus points and 900-plus assists throughout her career. She led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten regular-season championships and three conference tournament titles.

Amanda Purcell, 2003-05.

Purcell joined the Buckeyes’ rowing team as a walk-on but went on to become a first-team All-American during her senior season. She was equally impressive in the classroom, where she was named a three-time academic All-Big Ten honoree and three-time Ohio State scholar athlete.

Francis Schmidt, 1934-40

Schmidt’s comments about the Michigan football team – “Those fellows put their pants on one leg at a time, the same as everyone else” – led to the tradition of awarding gold pants to players and coaches following a win over the Wolverines. He went 39-16-1 and won two Big Ten titles during his his seven seasons as head coach.

