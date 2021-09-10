College Football Preview Capsules

Where: Fred Selfe Field, Emory, Va. Coming in: Bluefield (0-1) lost 45-33 to Thomas More; Emory & Henry (1-0) won 36-7 at North Carolina Wesleyan. What to watch for: After a slow start, E&H impressed in several areas last week. Sophomore quarterback Kyle Short (Lebanon, Ohio) passed for 179 yards and created opportunities with his running ability, while eight different players caught passes. The most impressive player on offense was 5-foot-9 senior running back Devontae Jordan. A Virginia-Wise transfer via Bassett, Virginia, Jordan flashed quickness, moves and power en route to rushing for 142 yards and two scores. Senior receiver Kashawn Cosey (5-4, 135) also continues to emerge as a playmaker … As was the case in the spring, defensive line play is key for E&H. With ends Deondre Chambliss and Jay Swegheimer setting the pace, the Wasps recorded five sacks along with 16 tackles-for-loss against NCW … Bluefield quarterbacks Nathan Herstich (Upper Iowa University) and Josh Nelson (Liberty Christian Academy) combined to pass 470 yards and four scores last week, while senior receiver Antonio Strickland (Jefferson, Georgia) caught 12 passes for 205 yards and two scores. Another player to watch is two-time NAIA All-American DaMarcus Wimbush at linebacker … After posting a 2-7 record in the spring, the Rams were picked to finish sixth in the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference. Bryce Verble, last season’s productive starter at quarterback, now serves as a student assistant after undergoing shoulder surgery.