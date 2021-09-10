The Real Reason Russell Westbrook Trade Makes Frank Vogel So Happy
The Los Angeles Lakers formed a new Big 3 with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook early in the offseason, and head coach Frank Vogel couldn't be any happier. Aside from getting an elite talent in Westbrook to boost their championship aspirations, though, Vogel has another reason to be pleased with the trade for Brodie: he doesn't have to play against him anymore and can now stop coming up with plans to contain him–with the 29 other teams getting that burden now.www.lakers365.com
