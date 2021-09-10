CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Real Reason Russell Westbrook Trade Makes Frank Vogel So Happy

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers formed a new Big 3 with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook early in the offseason, and head coach Frank Vogel couldn't be any happier. Aside from getting an elite talent in Westbrook to boost their championship aspirations, though, Vogel has another reason to be pleased with the trade for Brodie: he doesn't have to play against him anymore and can now stop coming up with plans to contain him–with the 29 other teams getting that burden now.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cassius

Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter

Russell Westbrook has stirred up some controversy on the internet once again. Last time it was because it was announced he’d be joining the already stacked Los Angeles Lakers as the West Coast team looks to nab its second championship in 3 seasons, but now it’s got to do with his latest outfit. View this […]
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Roast Russell Westbrook For Controversial Fashion Choice

Russell Westbrook is an absolute beast on the court, and there are few who can compare to his energy and passion. Russ is also known for his rather flashy fashion choices. Over the years, Westbrook has made countless headlines for his crazy, wacky, and intriguing attire. Recently, Westbrook captivated audiences...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook wearing skirt draws polarizing takes from Lakers Twitter

Russell Westbrook doesn’t give a damn what you think. The newest Los Angeles Lakers superstar has always been unapologetically himself, both on and off the court. The Brodie showed exactly that with his recent outfit, which understandably drew some varied takes from Lakers fans on Twitter. Check out the look for yourself, with a Kendrick Lamar caption to go with it.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Frank Vogel
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook went all out for the Met Gala with a new hairdo. Westbrook is sporting stars in his hair. The theme of the event is “American Independence.”. The Lakers acquired Westbrook this offseason in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Looks Dominant In Practice As He Dunks Over Three Defenders

With Russell Westbrook securing a move to the Los Angeles Lakers, fans have increasingly high expectations of him. For years, Westbrook has been a standout in the league as a solo act. With a solid team around him, surrounded by superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Westbrook is expected...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kwame Brown rips Russell Westbrook for wearing skirt

Russell Westbrook’s fashion choice that involved a skirt did not sit well with Kwame Brown. Brown recently received renewed attention after ripping into Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Next up on Brown’s target list was Stephen A. Smith. And now Brown is taking aim at Westbrook. Brown ranted over Westbrook...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry And Russell Westbrook Link Up At The 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala 2021 just took place this evening, and a who's who of guests attended the vent. The annual event, which is held by New York's Museum of Metropolitan Art, hosts a collection of some of the biggest names in the world. The event is known for major celebrities...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

3 Russell Westbrook cards Lakers fans must collect before the season

Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Let that sink in. If you told this to Lakers fans years ago, they would think that you’re crazy. Westbrook has spent all these years killing the Lakers with whatever team he was playing for. He’s almost at the end of his prime and it seems fitting that Brodie is back in LA—where his basketball career took off in the first place.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Report: Clippers Were Never Interested in Russell Westbrook

When Russell Westbrook was reportedly on the trading block at the end of July, there was some speculation that the LA Clippers could swing a deal for the former MVP. Before Westbrook arrived in Washington, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor linked him to the Clippers. This speculation kicked back up once Westbrook became available again this summer; however, ESPN's Zach Lowe said the Clippers were never actually interested.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s viral workout video hypes up Kent Bazemore

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook only knows two modes: Hyped and more hyped. His recent workout video quickly went viral, showing him all pumped up while doing basketball drills. Westbrook has always been a guy fueled by his seemingly ceaseless energy and that’s one of the main things that he will bring to the Lakers. He’s hoping his passion would rub off on his new teammates.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook's Dress Has Fans Predicting Boosie's Reaction

Russell Westbrook will be playing with the Los Angeles Lakers this season and fans cannot wait to see what he is going to do out on the court. He is still looking for that first championship and there is no doubt that this team gives him his absolute best shot at glory. With the season just a month away, fans are looking forward to seeing him in that purple and gold jersey, however, last night, Westbrook made waves for another fashion choice.
NBA
lakers365.com

This LeBron James And Russell Westbrook On-Court Photo Will Get Laker Fans Hyped

Los Angeles Lakers new superstar duo in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook is poised to be one of the most dynamic pairs in the league this season. On Wednesday, Laker Nation finally got a glimpse of the two former MVPs hit the floor in training camp as the pair looks to get back in the lab ahead of the upcoming 21-22 campaign. That's a handful of MVP trophies in one photo (via Lakers): Westbrook is the latest superstar addition to the already-loaded Lakers roster which has James and eight-time ...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mike Brown Says Klay Thompson Didn't Know He Was Illegally Using His Boat: "He Was Parking His Boat Anywhere."

It's not a secret that Klay Thompson loves to hang out in his boat. He's always live on Instagram enjoying the view, having a nice time, and reaching out to his fans. The thing is that, apparently, Thompson wasn't exactly law-abiding when it came to his beloved boat. According to Mike Brown, he was parking the boat everywhere and he had to hook him up with a parking spot so he could avoid trouble.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy